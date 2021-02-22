HokieHaven - Hokies showing strong interest in Ashton Duncan

Hokies showing strong interest in Ashton Duncan
Ashton Duncan, from Ironton High School in Ohio, has seen his recruitment pick up this winter.
Over the past three weeks, the 6-foot-4, 245-pound junior picked up offers from Eastern Michigan, Toledo and Marshall. A handful of others FBS schools are also showing strong interest.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news