Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.
In a football season where Virginia Tech has already slumped to 2-5, there may very well be such a thing as a moral victory.
If so, the Hokies earned one in Lane Stadium Saturday afternoon. After falling behind 20-0 against a Miami team that gnashed its teeth on defense, but couldn't solve the Lunch Pail D to pay it off in the other direction, the Hokies made a late-game run and had a chance to get the ball back down just one score.
Alas, third-down conversions via the arm (to Frank Ladson Jr.) and legs (on an option-keeper) of Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke were enough to give The U a chance to kneel out the clock.
