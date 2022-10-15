In a football season where Virginia Tech has already slumped to 2-5, there may very well be such a thing as a moral victory.

If so, the Hokies earned one in Lane Stadium Saturday afternoon. After falling behind 20-0 against a Miami team that gnashed its teeth on defense, but couldn't solve the Lunch Pail D to pay it off in the other direction, the Hokies made a late-game run and had a chance to get the ball back down just one score.

Alas, third-down conversions via the arm (to Frank Ladson Jr.) and legs (on an option-keeper) of Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke were enough to give The U a chance to kneel out the clock.