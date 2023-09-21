News More News
Hokies short-handed at quarterback

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Grant Wells's injury has not made life easy for the Virginia Tech Hokies' quarterback depth chart. It doesn't get simpler with another quarterback absence: true freshman William "Pop" Watson is serving an indefinite suspension.

"Yeah, I’ve suspended Pop indefinitely for a violation of team rules," said head coach Brent Pry. "Unfortunately, he won't be with us this week."

William "Pop" Watson won't play in Huntington this weekend.
William "Pop" Watson won't play in Huntington this weekend. (rivals.com)
