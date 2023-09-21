Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.
Grant Wells's injury has not made life easy for the Virginia Tech Hokies' quarterback depth chart. It doesn't get simpler with another quarterback absence: true freshman William "Pop" Watson is serving an indefinite suspension.
"Yeah, I’ve suspended Pop indefinitely for a violation of team rules," said head coach Brent Pry. "Unfortunately, he won't be with us this week."
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.