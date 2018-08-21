BLACKSBURG – For the fifth consecutive year, the Virginia Tech football program will host Fan Appreciation Day, which will be held Sunday, August 26, at Tech’s Indoor Practice Facility.

Doors open for Fan Appreciation Day at 3 p.m. for Hokie Kids’ Club members and 3:15 p.m. for the general public. The event is free of charge and open to people of all ages. Parking is also free.

The Hokie Kids’ Club line will enter through the doors of the Indoor Practice Facility along Callaghan-Sheridan Way closest to Gate 7 of Lane Stadium. The line for the general public will enter through the doorway at the northeast corner of the Indoor Practice Facility. When getting in this line, fans should walk along Washington Street past Cassell Coliseum and immediately past Hahn-Hurst Practice Facility, there is a dirt path before the tennis courts that winds down to the Indoor Practice Facility. It will lead fans behind Hahn-Hurst and Cassell Coliseum before approaching the entrance to the Indoor Facility. There will be signs for fans indicating the directions of both paths.

The event allows fans to get autographs from their favorite student-athletes and select coaches, and other entertainment is expected to be provided for young children. The event ends promptly at 4:30 p.m., with autograph lines closing at 4:15 p.m. More details on the event will be released in early August.

Membership to the Hokie Kids’ Club costs only $35 and comes with a variety of perks, including early entrance to Fan Appreciation Day, a free t-shirt and a membership lanyard. Members will also receive one complimentary ticket to Virginia Tech’s matchup against East Carolina at Lane Stadium on Sept. 15.

Fans will be able to see the Hokies go up against multiple marquee opponents at Lane Stadium this fall. The first ever meeting in Blacksburg between the Hokies and Notre Dame on Oct. 6 and a clash with defending Coastal Division champions Miami on Nov. 17 highlight the home slate. Thursday night football will also return to its rightful home in Blacksburg on Oct. 25 when the Hokies take on Georgia Tech. Season tickets are on sale now.