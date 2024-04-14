Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler !

The game started slow, as both teams combined for just one hit during the first two innings, but the action picked up in the third.

Liberty began their second inning in a row with a single followed by a walk. This led the Hokies to the bullpen in hopes of keeping the Flames off the scoreboard. This effort would fall short, as Liberty moved the two baserunners to second and third and scored them on a single to left field.

Virginia Tech would get the game to the bottom half of the inning after another pitching. Down 2-0, the Hokies strung together four singles in the bottom of the third to cut the deficit in half. After a fly-out in the next at-bat, Carson DeMartini walked to drive in another run, and Gehrig Ebel dropped one into the outfield grass to score two more runs and put Virginia Tech ahead 4-2 after three.

Things would once again quiet down after the third. The two teams would combine for four baserunners, all of which reached on walks throughout the fourth, fifth, and sixth innings.

Scoring resumed in the seventh inning on both sides. The Flames forced a pitching change and scored a run to cut the deficit to one. However, the Hokies answered and answered big. With walk after walk, the Virginia Tech lineup showed the importance of patience. Four batters into the inning, the Hokies had no hits, but they also had no outs and a run. Demartini broke the streak with a 2-RBI single, but it was back to walks after that as the next four Virginia Tech batters either walked or were hit by a pitch. Sac-flys from Christian Martin and Ben Watson pushed across two more runs, and the Hokies ended the seventh inning with a 12-3 lead.

Virginia Tech would pick up in the eighth where they left off in the seventh, drawing a walk to open the frame. David McCann then doubled to score another run and put the game away early for a 13-3 Hokie win. Virginia Tech is back in action with an away series taking place against Georgia Tech starting Friday.