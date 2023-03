For 35 minutes, there was little to separate Virginia Tech and Cincinnati. The teams traded blows, with each having its share of momentum.

You could fairly say that neither squad was at its best, but both were ready to entertain. With five minutes in regulation, though, Cincinnati retook the lead after Virginia Tech had briefly tied the game, and the Bearcats never looked back en route to an 81-72 victory in the first round of the NIT.