Following Virginia Tech’s thumping win over Grambling State, head Hokie Mike Young addressed the win and discussed the upcoming games as ACC play looks to get underway.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler !

Young stressed that this Grambling State side was one of the better teams they have encountered. The Tigers have two power five wins against Colorado and Vanderbilt and Young emphasized that he and his team did a lot of scouting before Saturday's matchup. When asked about what caught tech early, Young stated it was how Grambling was constantly switching defenses which shook his team early. The Tigers started out the game by going up by 10 point two separate times early in the first half. That momentum quickly ceased as following a media timeout it took Grambling State seven minutes for them to score four points. By that point the Hokies had grasped the lead and would never look back.

When asked about the stark turnaround in Virginia Tech’s defense Young was quick to state that Grambling "began to feel us" and he credits the physicality of his side as a turning point in the game. Yet one player Young felt had a big impact on the game was Carte'are Gordon. Gordon led the Tigers with 12 points. Young went on to compare Gordon to Hokie senior Mutts which is no small comparison to make.

Although Young emphasized that he is very happy with his team's 11-1 start, he thinks they can improve.

"This team has a lot of good parts but they can be a better practice team."

When asked about pieces from the Boston College teams that scare him, history was at the top of the list, Young is 0-2 against Boston College during his tenure as Virginia Tech’s head coach. “ Those Langford brothers are really good” said Young. Junior wing Demarr Langford was the No. 97 player in the Class of 2020, while brother Makai Ashton-Langford was the No. 47 player in the 2017 class, transferring to Boston College after two years at Providence.

Lastly coach Young was asked about his teams shooting performances throughout the season, he echoed that although three point shooting is a trademark for his squad they also know how to score from all areas of the court. It has also been felt that the team will improve throughout the holiday break where they can focus on basketball solely.

The 11-1 (1-0 ACC) Hokies will take a trip to Chestnut Hill to take on the (6-6) (0-1 ACC) Boston College Eagles this upcoming Wednesday at 6:30 pm ET. They will look to turn around their recent misfortunes against Earl Grant and the Eagles.