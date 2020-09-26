HokieHaven - Hokies run up an early lead, then roll over NC State

As it stands, a 45-24 win over the Wolfpack was just what the doctor ordered.

That refers not only to a dip in effort level midway through the first half - during which the Hokies punted on three consecutive drives, opening the door for NC State to (briefly) remain within reaching distance. It also speaks to the amount of talent that didn't see the field or the sideline for the Orange and Maroon.

Certainly, it is nice when the primary question during the entire second half of a contest is, "how bad could this have been if the Hokies had been at 100%?"

Starting quarterback Hendon Hooker was unable to contribute after only recently returning to practice from a coronavirus quarantine. His backup, Braxton Burmeister, simply racked up a 144.6 quarterback ranking and added 46 yards on the ground. Even when Burmeister was sidelined with hand numbness, third-stringer Quincy Patterson threw two touchdowns and ran for another (and could have had two rushing touchdowns if not for VT mercifully taking a knee on the one-yard line to end the game).

Starting cornerback Jermaine Waller was similarly unavailable. In his absence, the Hokies picked off two passes, and didn't allow much of anything through the air until the game was well in-hand and NC State was on its second quarterback.

Despite all that success from unexpected places, it may have been that which came from the starting talent at running back that was most exciting for Virginia Tech fans. Kansas transfer Khalil Herbert filled the role as expected, but his level of success - 104 yards and a touchdown on 17.3 per carry and 46 more yards through the air - was a potential revelation for a Hokies team that has struggled to find consistency in the ground game under the current coaching staff. A strong offensive line paved the way for four more 40-plus-yard rushers (including both QBs) in Virginia Tech's first 300-yard rushing game against a conference opponent in nearly a decade.

There's still room for improvement - NC State neared 400 yards of total offense, and not all of that came in garbage time, and the Hokies settled for field goals on a few enticing penetrations into Wolfpack territory - but as the team continues to re-add the talent that has been on the shelf (or in isolated dorm rooms) during the coronavirus outbreak within the Hokies' athletic program, there's plenty of reason to believe the results will improve accordingly.

For the time being, a three-touchdown win over a conference rival is plenty to be happy about.

The Hokies will face Duke next weekend, with the Blue Devils' results to date indicating a team that's not a whole lot more impressive than the opposition VT handled with ease this evening. The Blue Devils are 0-3, and haven't been closer than two touchdowns to any of the opponents they've faced so far.

A 4:00 contest in Durham will have the Hokies eager to prove that tonight's resounding win was no fluke.