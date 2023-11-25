With the victory, the Orange and Maroon not only retain the Commonwealth Cup, they win a crucial sixth game and head to bowl season in the second year of Brent Pry's administration.

It was supposed to be easy, in any realistic breakdown. It wasn't supposed to be this easy. The Hokies pitched a first-half shutout and scored the first 31 points of the game en route to a 55-17 laugher over "rival" Virginia.

The VT offense wasn't exactly clicking early, with a 52-yard drive stalling for a field goal and then a three-and-out on which the Hokies lost yardage to begin the game. But the Lunch Pail Defense made easy work of the opponent, with Virginia not managing to much as a first down until their fifth drive of the game - at which time the Hoos has already fallen behind 17-zip.

That's not to say it was easy for the Orange and Maroon, but in allowing 114 yards on the final two UVa drives in the fourth quarter - at which point the only remaining question was whether the Hokies would win by 45 or 38 points - they gave up nearly half the total yardage they conceded in the entire contest. Virginia Tech wasn't outstanding. But against one of the worst Power-5 outfits in the country, they didn't need to be.

Kyron Drones completed just 10/22 passes... but those completions covered 244 yards and accounted for three touchdowns. The Orange and Maroon didn't need him to do much on the ground, but his seven carries still gained 50 yards for the visitors. Meanwhile, running backs Bhayshul Tuten (117 yards on 16 carries) and Malachi Thomas (29 yards on seven carries) each scored a touchdown. Kicker John Love hit from 41 and 46. Defensive backs Mansoor Delane and Dante Lovett each picked up a turnover. And seven different VT defenders combined to sack Hoos quarterback Anthony Colandrea six total times.

It was a game where the Hokies' mandate was to get back to the postseason. Secondarily, the squad needed remind a Virginia team that was starting to feel like it turned a corner that this was not in fact the case. Both goals were accomplish in resounding fashion.

With the victory, the Orange and Maroon will wait to find out their postseason fate. Announcements will be made beginning this week, though the ACC's assignments may be up in the air until after the conference championship game next Saturday.

Nonetheless, a season that showed plenty of growth - and plenty of the accompanying growing pains - ends in a postseason berth and a three-win improvement. That's a sign that the Brent Pry project is headed in the right direction, however much it has been a frustrating growth process at points this year.