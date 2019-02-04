Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

Down a man (well, a couple men), on the road, it didn't matter for Virginia Tech. The pollsters have rewarded their resilience in Saturday's win over NC State - in tandem with the mid-week victory against Miami.

VT rises one position in the Associated Press poll to No. 11, and No. 10 in the USA Today Coaches poll.

Other ACC teams making the rankings include No. 2/2 Duke, No. 3/3 Virginia, No. 8/8 North Carolina, No. 16/17 Louisville, and No. 22/24 Florida State. Non-conference opponents in the rankings are represented entirely by No. 15/15 Purdue. Syracuse is unofficially No. 33 at No. 8 in others receiving votes to the AP. NC State was knocked out of the AP poll by the Hokies.

The Hokies won't have a chance to rest before the see another ranked opponent: Louisville is up next on the docket this evening. See a preview for that game here.