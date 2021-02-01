HokieHaven - Hokies rise in hoops polls after rivalry win

After knocking off previous top-10 Virginia, the Hokies have risen in both major national polls. Although the remain behind their rival in each, VT is now comfortably in the top-20 of both the Associated Press and Coaches Polls, a consensus No. 16.

UVa is No. 14 to the AP and No. 15 to the Coaches. No. 20/19 Florida State is the only other team representing the ACC in the polls proper. Louisville, North Carolina, and Georgia Tech are in the others receiving votes category of both. VT also knocked off consensus No. 3 Villanova in the pre-conference portion of the schedule.

The Hokies host the Seminoles Feb. 9 and travel to Tallahassee Feb. 20, and there's still a makeup game at Virginia after the previously-scheduled contest had to be postponed from January 1 after a Cavaliers staffer tested positive for the novel coronavirus. An additional postponed game - against a struggling Boston College team - is also on the list of those to be made up. The league has not yet announced how (or if) it will handle make-up games.

Virginia Tech is 13-3 overall and 7-2 in the ACC, and is in second in the league standings (although if UVa loses another game, VT currently holds the tiebreaker).