Virginia Tech put together a solid two-win week - over admittedly subpar competition - enough to move them up in the rankings.

The Hokies now come in No. 13 in both the Associated Press poll and the Coaches' poll, rises of two and one spots, respectively. That matches the program's high-water mark from earlier this season (set prior to the loss to Penn State), and continues the longest consecutive streak in the rankings under Buzz Williams.

No. 2 Duke, No. 6 Virginia, No. 10 Florida State, No. 12 North Carolina, and No. 25 Syracuse represent the ACC in the Associated Press poll. None of VT's non-conference opponents made the rankings (though Purdue is No. 32, one spot ahead of NC State, in the unofficial tally after "others receiving votes").

The Hokies take on Washington this Saturday, with the first game against a currently ranked opponent not scheduled until a Jan. 15 trip to Virginia.