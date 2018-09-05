Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

On the heels of a massive opening-night win, Virginia Tech's status in the college football world is on the rise.

The Hokies improved from No. 20 to No. 12 in the Associated Press poll, and from No. 17 to No. 14 according to the USA Today Coaches' poll. Florida State, which fell to VT 24-3 Monday night, dropped out of both after coming in No. 19 in the preseason.

Other ACC teams (and one other future opponent) include:

Miami: No. 22 AP/21 Coaches

Notre Dame: No. 8 consensus

Clemson: No. 2 consensus

Despite a blowout loss to LSU Sunday afternoon, Miami remains VT's primary competition for the ACC Coastal title. The teams will meet in Blacksburg Nov. 17. The Hokies play Notre Dame in Lane Stadium Oct. 6. Clemson will only appear on the schedule as a potential ACC Championship game opponent.

Virginia Tech's ranking in the AP poll is the highest it has been since prior to last season's Sept. 30 loss to Clemson. With mid-major conference opponents in each of the next three weeks, the Hokies simply need to hold serve to maintain their ranking - and possibly even rise into the top ten for the first time since the 2011 season.