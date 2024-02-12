Games No. 3 and 4 featured on the board for the Hokies Saturday afternoon as a blowout win over the Belmont Bruins first took priority Saturday. Despite an early run given up by freshman pitcher, Emma Mazzerone, the Hokies did not let their heads drop in the face of a potential shock upset. Instead, the Hokies found their red-hot batting strength that forged their early season record and compiled 13 runs over the next three innings that tucked the game away into the Hokies' second run rule of the season.

Bre Peck led all players with four RBIs on the day, although once again it was not her prowess alone that carried the Hokies to win number three on the year, as three fellow Hokies trailed Peck each with two on their name and a further one responsible from catcher Zoe Yaeger.

Following the Hokies' blowout win, the Auburn Tigers, Virginia Tech pushed past the Tigers in an extra-innings victory the day before and was looking to capitalize on their second chance for a ranked win so early in the year.

Much like the contest the day prior, it was a timid start to proceedings as the third inning marked the first bit of action as Caitlyn McCrary hammered home the first run of the evening to give the Tigers a 1-0 lead.

Following a back-and-forth fifth and sixth inning that saw the scores knotted at five a piece, Virginia Tech mustered their previous momentum and exploded with a Bre Peck grand slam, with a further runner on first and third that looked like it would ensure the Hokies second win over the ranked Tigers.

However, following multiple stoppages due to ongoing rain, the match was canceled and forced to revert to its 5-5 standing before the sixth inning took place. The match was ruled a tie since Auburn did not have the ability to hit at the bottom of the seventh, marking the Hokies' first-ever tie in their 29-year-old history.

While it was not the same dominance that the Hokies put on display Friday, the Virginia Tech softball team dismissed the Fighting Illini once again.

After a scoreless first inning, the Hokies broke through in the second when Michelle Chatfield hit a two-run home run to put the game’s first two runs on the board. The Freshman from Lovettsville, VA is off to a hot start having already launched two balls over the outfield wall and batting in seven runs just five games into the season.

On the defensive side, junior pitcher Emma Lemley opened the game with two scoreless innings for the Hokies, allowing just one hit. However, the pitching went downhill in the third inning when Illinois managed to load the bases from walks alone. Virginia Tech would waiver four runs in the top of the third, and after a four-pitch walk to start the fourth, Lemley’s day would come to an end as the Hokies made a move to the pen.

While things started to get rocky on the mound, the Hokies were resilient at the plate. Just when it looked as though Illinois was going to carry the momentum from the bats to the field after retiring the first two batters, Virginia Tech struck back. The Hokies put two on base with a double and a hit-by-pitch. Then, Rachel Castine cleaned up the bases, belting the 23rd-ranked team’s second home run of the day to make the game 5-4.

Castine seems ready for her breakout season. The junior has already surpassed her run total and matched her RBI count from last year. In addition to this, she has already hit five home runs, three more than last season. Her .600 batting average, .833 average with runners in scoring position, 10 runs, and 16 RBIs are all team leading statistics. Considering 14 of Castine’s RBIs have come with two outs, including her three during today’s game, not only is she breaking out, but she is also doing it when it matters.

The Hokies would tack on another run in the following inning thanks to a home run from Emma Ritter, bringing Virginia Tech’s total to six for the game.

In the fifth, the Hokie defense started to struggle as they allowed Illinois’ Kelly Ryono to grab two extra bases on a throwing error and make it home on a wild pitch. However, that was the last time an Illini crossed the plate as Virginia Tech would hold Illinois to one hit in the last two and two-thirds innings on their way to a narrow 6-5 victory.

The Lady Hokies will be in action again this Friday as they take a trip to Tempe, AZ for another five-game weekend.