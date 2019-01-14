Virginia Tech remains a top-10 team according to both major college basketball polls, but hasn't moved up in either.

The Associated Press left Virginia Tech at No. 9, while the coaches consider the Hokies unmoved at No. 7 nationally. In fact, only the latter poll's flip of Gonzaga and Michigan State (now Nos. 5 and 6 respectively, while occupying the opposite spots last week) is changed in the slots ahead of VT in either of them.

An ACC team tops the charts in each, with Duke on top of the AP and undefeated Virginia - tomorrow's Hokie opponent - in the coaches. Virginia is all the way down at No. 4 in the AP, while Duke is right on their heels at No. 2 to the coaches.

Florida State (11/11), North Carolina (13/15), and NC State (17/16) also represent the ACC in the national rankings. Louisville (unofficially No. 26/28) is the only conference team on the cusp. Non-conference opponent Purdue is the only non-ACC team relevant to both the Hokies and the pollsters, unofficially ranking No. 32/40 outside the polls.