Virginia Tech picked up a crucial ACC winSaturday night, but it didn't do a whole lot to sway poll voters.

VT remains outside of both national polls, just a couple weeks removed from the second loss of the season. They garnered three votes in the coaches poll, unofficially placing them at No. 41 nationally (No. 16 in "others receiving votes").

Clemson is No. 3 in both major polls, Notre Dame is No. 4 in both, and NC State is No. 16 in the AP Poll and No. 15 to the coaches. The Irish defeated VT just over a week ago (knocking the Hokies out of the polls), while either of the two ACC teams would have to be an opponent in the ACC title game, as they're Atlantic Division teams not on the 2018 regular-season schedule.

While that may seem unlikely for a team that has losses to Old Dominion and Notre Dame, VT is actually the only Coastal Division team without a conference loss to date, so the Hokies control their own destiny when it comes to the conference race. They've also played all three of their conference games to date away from home, meaning four of their final five contests will be in Lane Stadium.

It's unlikely this season will go down as a major success, giving the non-conference losses, but winning the ACC would be a major boost to mitigate the early-season disappointments.