{{ timeAgo('2022-12-18 07:48:27 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Hokies recover from slow start to pound Grambling State

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

More than a quarter of the way through Saturday's game, things looked dire for the Hokies. Grambling State led 23-13, and nothing was clicking on either end of the court for the Orange and Maroon.

The Hokies were 3/10 from beyond the arc, while Grambling - a mediocre shooting team on the year - had hit all four of its three-point attempts.

From there, though... the situation normalized. The Hokies finished the half on a 21-2 run, and outscored the Tigers by 17 points in the second half to not just earn a victory, but by a margin greater than expected of them in the first place. The 74-48 score was accurately reflective of the 40-minute dominance, but failed to capture the rough 10-minute start for the Hokies. They'll take that.

