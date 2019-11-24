The Hokies are hot, and the pollsters are taking notice. VT has reached No. 23 in both the Coaches’ and AP Polls.

Virginia Tech was No. 25 in the AP Poll a week ago, rising two positions. They were first in “others receiving votes” to the coaches, unofficially 26th, which means a three-position rise.



Clemson is the only other ACC team ranked, and the Tigers occupy third position in both polls. VT did not play them in intra-division scheduling, but the two could face off in the ACC Championship Game if Virginia Tech is able to take down rival Virginia this Friday. For the time being, Notre Dame (to whom the Hokies lost a 21-20 heartbreaker in South Bend) is the only ranked side VT has played this season. The Irish are No. 15 in both sets of rankings.