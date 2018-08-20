Not only is Virginia Tech ranked in the preseason AP Poll, so too is week one opponent Florida State. The No. 20 Hokies and No. 19 Seminoles will square of on Labor Day evening.

No. 8 Miami and No. 12 Notre Dame are also on the VT schedule, while No. 2 Clemson also represents the ACC. NC State and Boston College (the latter of whom the Hokies play in October) are in the “others receiving votes” category among ACC squads.

VT finished last season No. 24 after its bowl loss to Oklahoma State.