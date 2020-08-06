HokieHaven - Hokies rank No. 24 in preseason poll

For Hokie fans, it's a welcome feeling for another reason: their team cracks the top 25 in the initial rankings.

Despite all the coronavirus-induced shifting to pre-season and in-season plans, the initial coaches' poll makes the 2020 season feel real.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

Virginia Tech ranks No. 24 in the rankings, following fellow ACC squads Clemson (No. 1), Notre Dame (10, and a full ACC member for this season), and North Carolina (19).

VT hosts the Tigers in the final regular-season game of the year, and travels to North Carolina in October, but does not face the Irish in the 10+1 format for the conference schedule. Previously-scheduled opponent Penn State comes in No. 7, and while the teams won't meet on the field this season, it's likely an attempt is made to reschedule their canceled matchup at Lane Stadium.

Virginia Tech cracked the national rankings just once in 2019, prior to their contest against Virginia in the regular-season finale, at which time they were coincidentally No. 24, just as they are today.