HokieHaven - Hokies ramp up content in absence of traditional spring game

BLACKSBURG – Virginia Tech plans to continue rolling out new and engaging content for Hokie Nation as spring football practices continue. Though Tech is disappointed a traditional spring game weekend is not possible due to current local guidelines, there will be no shortage of coverage of spring football practice in addition to what has already been a look inside the program this off-season. While practice highlights, hype videos, photo galleries and interviews with coaches and players have long been staples of Tech’s football coverage, fans can expect those elements and even more in the coming weeks.

“Hokies Football in Your House” is a new special planned forthe conclusion of spring football. Head Coach Justin Fuente and assistant coaches will break down top moments from the past season, as well as spring practices to give fans an inside look at the state of the program, the returning members of the team, and the newcomers. Hokie Nation will also see exclusive elements from Tech football student-athletes discussing their improvement and aspirations for this fall.

Last spring, the “Hard Hat Series” drew praise from fans as Tech student-athletes and coaches engaged in candid conversations on football and campus life, as well as the special talents of our football team off the field. This year, that concept evolves to the next step. In addition to those multi-person roundtable conversations, mic’d up elements from practices are being added to those pieces to bring fans closer to the action and their favorite student-athletes.

Look for the first episode coming soon featuring offensive line coach Vance Vice and two of his top pupils, Brock Hoffman and Lecitus Smith. Multiple episodes are currently in production, with cornerbacks coach Ryan Smith up next along with Jermaine Waller and Dorian Strong. Other position groups will be featured in the weeks to come.



