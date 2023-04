BLACKSBURG, Va. - The Maroon Hokies thumped the Virginia Tech White in what proved to be a 34-0 cautionary tale.

There are two sides to every coin, is the cup half full or half empty: is this Hokie side showing stark improvements? Or was the Virginia Tech White a more accurate representation of the work still needed over the rest of spring and the summer? The answer I think is a promising 'I don’t know.'