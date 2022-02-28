 HokieHaven - Hokies pushing the right buttons to win in-state recruiting
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-02-28 11:09:15 -0600') }} football Edit

Hokies pushing the right buttons to win in-state recruiting

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

The Virginia Tech coaching staff participated in coaching clinics in-state this weekend. That's hardly revelatory - coaches at every Power-5 program in every state do this. They not only help develop players on home turf within their philosophies (when the high school coaches implement some of those with their own teams), but also build relationships with coaches in the area.

It's a major boost to recruiting - or at least provides the potential for one.

The current VT coaching staff has gone above and beyond to show those coaches that they mean serious business when it comes to capitalizing on those opportunities, though.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}