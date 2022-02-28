Hokies pushing the right buttons to win in-state recruiting

The Virginia Tech coaching staff participated in coaching clinics in-state this weekend. That's hardly revelatory - coaches at every Power-5 program in every state do this. They not only help develop players on home turf within their philosophies (when the high school coaches implement some of those with their own teams), but also build relationships with coaches in the area.

It's a major boost to recruiting - or at least provides the potential for one.

The current VT coaching staff has gone above and beyond to show those coaches that they mean serious business when it comes to capitalizing on those opportunities, though.