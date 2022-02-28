Hokies pushing the right buttons to win in-state recruiting
The Virginia Tech coaching staff participated in coaching clinics in-state this weekend. That's hardly revelatory - coaches at every Power-5 program in every state do this. They not only help develop players on home turf within their philosophies (when the high school coaches implement some of those with their own teams), but also build relationships with coaches in the area.
It's a major boost to recruiting - or at least provides the potential for one.
The current VT coaching staff has gone above and beyond to show those coaches that they mean serious business when it comes to capitalizing on those opportunities, though.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news