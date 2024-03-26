TUSCALOOSA, Al- After a tough 1-0 defeat on Friday, the Hokies geared up on Saturday, looking for revenge and a series split against the Crimson Tide, and while it wasn’t pretty, they would get what they were looking for with an 8-3 win in extra innings.

Virginia Tech opened the game with an opportunity to score almost immediately. With one out in the first inning, the Hokies had runners on the corners; however, the next two batters struck out, ending the inning and leaving two stranded.

In the second inning, the Tide put on the pressure. Alabama had runners on first and second with one out, and the officials were forced to review a pitch that may have skimmed the Alabama batter’s back elbow. After almost three minutes at the monitor, the officials upheld the call on the field that she was not hit by the pitch. Hokie pitcher Lyndsey Grein would finish off the strikeout on seemingly a hit-and-run play for the Crimson Tide. With both runners on the move, catcher Zoe Yaeger threw the ball down to third for the out, catching a runner stealing for the first time this season.

In the third, Virginia Tech mounted their first two-out hits of the weekend with singles from Addy Greene and Cameron Fagan. While there would be no scoring in the third, these hits certainly made it seem like the Hokies were bound to break through, and they were. On the first pitch of the next inning, Cori McMillan hammered one into the 17-mile-per-hour wind and over the wall in left-center field to give Virginia Tech a 1-0 lead.

The Hokie bats were alive, and the hits were starting to pile up. Virginia Tech would force a pitching change after putting runners on first and second with one out in the top of the fifth. Kayla Beaver, who shut out the Hokies in the previous night’s affair, would take over for Alabama. However, she could not keep the team from Blacksburg off the scoreboard. A fielder’s choice, in which no out was recorded, and a groundout would advance all runners twice, scoring Emma Ritter, who was on second when Beaver entered the game.

The Tide looked to strike back in the bottom half. After Grein walked the first batter and Yaeger got called for catcher’s interference, Alabama had two on with no outs, but Virginia Tech’s defense would get out of the inning unscathed, turning a double-play on the next at-bat and ending the inning with a strikeout.

After a scoreless sixth inning for both teams, the Hokies entered the seventh inning with a 2-0 lead, but they were not content with this. Greene would lead off the inning with a single, and Fagan would follow it up with a double of her own, putting runners on second and third with no outs and forcing another pitching change. The new pitcher would not allow a hit for the rest of the inning, but it wouldn’t matter because Greene would cross the plate on a sac-fly from McMillan, extending the Hokie lead to three.

Virginia Tech brought in a new pitcher for the seventh inning. Grein would end the day with six strikeouts in six scoreless innings pitched, and Emma Mazzarone would take over. However, her day would come to a quick end as the coaching staff opted to make a move for Emma Lemley after Mazzarone gave up a lead-off triple. After collecting an out, Alabama would sneak one through the right side to score their first run of the game. The Tide would try to follow this by reaching on a bunt, but third baseman Bre Peck charged hard and got to the ball in time to throw out the runner at first. The Crimson Tide were not done fighting, though, and would draw a walk and hit a two-RBI triple to tie up the game and send it to extras.

With one out in the eighth, the Hokies were back at the top of the order. Ritter would get things going with a single. Greene would follow it up with a ground-rule double, and Alabama, as they did every time things started to slip away, would follow this with a pitching change, but it wouldn’t matter. Fagan would hit a single into right field to score two runs and put Virginia Tech up 5-3. Alabama would earn their second out on a fielder’s choice, but the Hokies kept their foot on the gas. McMillan hit a single that advanced Peck, who reached on the fielder’s choice, to third, and both runners would advance on a wild pitch. Then, with a 6-3 lead, a runner on second, and a full-count, Michelle Chatfield hit a home run over the left field wall to extend the lead to five.

The Virginia Tech defense was on point in the bottom half of the inning. Lemley started the inning with a strikeout. The next hitter knocked one into foul territory, which Peck tracked down to collect the second out, and Lemley then finished the game with another strikeout, giving the Hokies their first win against the Crimson Tide in seven tries.

Virginia Tech (25-5-1, 9-0 ACC) will be in action again on Thursday, starting a crucial three-game series on the road against the fourth-ranked Duke Blue Devils (26-3, 7-2 ACC).