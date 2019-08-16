Hokies presser: Assistant coach transcripts
Defensive coordinator Bud Foster, defensive line coach Charley Wiles, and offensive line coach Vance Vice comments here.
Defensive coordinator Bud Foster
On his thought process on the timing of his announcement about his final season coaching:
“It was a combination of things from me, Whit [Babcock], Coach [Justin] Fuente. I think there was a whole number of people, including Coach [Frank] Beamer and John Ballein. But the timing was key with not wanting to string it along and not make it right for the kids. During the whole year, there would have been questions about my contract and about this and about that. So, we wanted to nip it in the but and move forward. Now the task at hand is this season. But I really appreciate how the kids have handled this whole thing. They have been awesome, with treating it as business as usual.”
On whether he feels a weight lifted off his shoulders by making the announcement:
“Not necessarily because we have a whole season ahead of us and I want this season to be bright, just like every other year. Maybe at the end of the season I will feel different, but right now my motivation is the same as it has been every year. And that’s putting the best product we can put on the field and prepare our kids the best way possible, with preparing them to be the best they can be. And that’s really been our focus.”
On who is working where at linebacker and what the pecking order is shaping up to be:
“I really got a good crew and we have some depth all over the defense, which I’m excited about. Now, as far as numbers and some athletes and that type of thing, there’s still some experience issues with the second and third group. But, at linebacker, obviously Rayshard [Ashby] has had a great camp, spring and summer. He has really solidified that Mike position. Keshon Artis has probably had his most productive scrimmage since he’s been here this past scrimmage. But we are trying to find some more athleticism behind that with manipulating people with moving them around, including Dax [Hollifield] at Mike. I feel confident about him playing there. We also have worked Dylan Rivers there recently. There is a little bit of a log jam at linebacker with those guys and then with Alan Tisdale having a phenomenal camp. Also, Amare Barno is a kid who is a JC kid and wish he was here earlier in January, but he’s been a quick learner. But overall at those spots, it’s been a good situation.”
On how the defense is preparing for stopping the run the first game of the season with preseason All-ACC pick A.J. Dillon from Boston College:
“We’re going to have our hands full that first week. I think BC is going to be really good and it has its quarterback and running back returning and a couple receivers, too. They’ve lost some offensive linemen, but that’s like O-line U in my opinion. I mean, them and probably Pitt are year in and year out are dynamic offensive line wise. We’re going to be tested early as far as our physicality and making our defensive backs tackle.”
On DE TyJuan Garbutt and what he remembers recruiting him and how he’s progressed at Tech:
“TyJuan has big upside and still does. He’s had a great camp. We give the Lunch Pail out to various people over camp to guys who are really playing well and excelling. Day-in and day-out he’s a guy that we could have given it to. He’s really stepped his game up with being a little bit bigger and is playing at a higher level because of the experience he gained last year. He’s kind of where you hoped he would be. I see a guy that has a lot of confidence, knows what he’s doing and plays to the speed he should be playing at. He’s got a great chance to be a really good football player for us.”
On how much he will have to pull back with defensive calls this year, after doing a good amount last year with the inexperience:
“I think we will be able to do a little bit more this year. We’ve thrown a lot at these guys and they worked hard this summer. The newcomers are the ones we are trying to get caught up, with the young defensive tackles and linebackers – that type of thing. The thing last year wasn’t so how much you can throw at the but the adjustments you had to make. Those were things where you couldn’t call time out and walk them through a formation or a motion. So, hopefully drawing it up will be enough to have them adjust this year.”
On if this year’s team will be better at on-field adjustments in-game:
“You guys have heard me say this before, but the best teacher is experience and that’s the one thing that we gained. Now, there are still some backup guys that if they were thrown in the fire, we’d be starting all over again. So, hopefully we can stay healthy and the new guys aren’t in the same spot that the old guys were thrown into last year. Maybe we can bring them along in a less stressful situation.”
On, with the retirement, if he’s had to change who he is this season with being harder or softer on the players:
“No, I told the kids that day that I’m not going to change who I am or my approach. That’s not who I am and it shouldn’t affect how they practice, play or perform. Once it’s over, we can all sit down and celebrate and cry. There were some tears shed at the announcement, but I’ve been fortunate to coach some dynamic players here. They have been a big, big part in the success in this program a lot more than me. It’s been nice to have guys reach out, which has been really cool. It’s flattering and they know me well enough to know and are zeroed in on what’s important. What is important now is what is on the Lunch Pail and what the task is at hand this season, with making this a special season.”
Defensive line coach Charley Wiles
On he feels about his backup defensive ends:
“I’m excited. Eli [Adams] has come on. He was a real dynamic player in high school. Multiple, multiple sacks, very active and he’s a little undersized. He’s not very tall, but’s 240 pounds and he’s been playing really good at camp. It’s been a great move for Jaylen Griffin to come down to the defensive line. We’ve done that before where guys are maybe a step slow and get them a little closer to the line of scrimmage. He’s a great kid, has a good football IQ, things have come to him, he’s strong and able to eat now. It was all he could do to stay under 250 pounds and now he’s around 260. He’s a 400+ pound bencher He’s strong and only getting better and better all of the time and I’m excited about him.
“Jaevon Becton has all kinds of ability. The more he plays the better he’s going to be. He’s long, athletic and he’s in that No. 2 spot behind Tyjuan Garbutt. He caught a little bit of a flu bug before the first scrimmage, but scrimmaged the other day and was very productive. Nate Proctor is battling for some time there as well. A really, really good walk-on kid is Nigel Simmons. If he continues the long haul, which he has will be great. I’m excited about those guys. Adams, Becton have been making plays and I feel very comfortable with those guys playing half of the time.”
On Dashawn Crawford:
“A lot of quickness and now he’s up to around 290 pounds and there was a question about how big he could get. You never see him around here without something to eat in his hand and he still has his quickness and pop at the point of attack. He has picked it up really well. He had a big advantage in coming in, in January. He’s getting better and the good thing is he’s being pushed by all of the other guys, which is a good thing. It’s hard to play 55-65 snaps inside, it really is. It’s very physical and you can wear down a little bit. You’re always chasing the ball, so you can get a little tired. I think he is in the 25-play range and can be productive those plays.”
On Jaden Cunningham:
“He’s been a real pleasant surprise. He doesn’t get pushed around in there and holds the point of attack well and can run a little bit. Imagine him in a year when he’s in great shape and has a year underneath him in our program. He’s going to benefit a lot from that. We batted 100 with those guys which is hard to do.
“He’s coming along nice as well as Norell Pollard, Mario Kendricks and Josh Fuga are all getting reps. Robert Porcher needs to continue to get bigger and stronger. Unfortunately, he had some high school injuries that didn’t allow him to train and then he had a shoulder problem during the off season. He’s just lacking some upper body strength, but can play and has great body position. There’s some competition out there and that’s the best thing knowing that you’re in a direct competition and it’s a production-based business. You have to play at a certain level, make play, be productive or somebody is going to take your spot.”
On how prepared will his group be for Boston College and their running game:
“We know Boston College well and what they’re all about. They have a big running back and they’re always good along the offensive line. I don’t care if some of their guys have graduated, they recruit well and their going to be Physical. We’re going to be ready for the challenge. We have to go in there, play with technique, fundamentals and be physical. We’ll be ready to roll.”
Offensive line coach Vance Vice
On Luke Tenuta:
“He’s had a great, great offseason. I know we were able to redshirt him last year and he’s put on about 50 pounds since I’ve got to know him. He fits in great with this group, he works every day. Just like most of them right now, they’re all fighting for one of the five spots. Obviously, he’s intelligent and understands what we’re trying to do. He’s able to play multiple positions also, so he’s got a lot of value right now. He’s had a great camp so far.”
On Jesse Hanson:
“Obviously it was very beneficial for him to be here in the spring, you know being a mid-year, and he sort of understood a little bit more so than the incoming freshmen what was to be expected. He’s out there grinding every day right now and done a great job in the classroom in summer school. He’s in the weight room everyday and he knows what it takes. Same as Luke, he’s fighting for an opportunity.”
On the competition for starting positions:
“There’s five spots right now. With this group of guys, with their mentality and their work ethic, there’s legitimate competition at every spot with every person in my room front to back. You have a bad day and you’re going to get shoveled around a little bit. It’s legitimate competition. You got some guys that have got experience advantages over some others, but just the caliber of the kids we got and more so their mentality and their athleticism give them a chance to do what we’re asking of them. You just got to put back-to-back days and you’re right in the mix.”
On naming five starters:
“We’ll put five out there for the first play. I’m not really handcuffed anymore. If you’re not doing it, I don’t have to watch it and I can put five more in there if I need to. That’s the luxury that you don’t get a lot of times and it’s a healthy competition too. Obviously, they’ve got the right attitude and mindset. They want the offense to have success, so they’re competing with each other not just behind them but beside them and everywhere else.”
On Brock Hoffman and his situation with the NCAA:
“Obviously, it’s been tough, but we can only control what we can control. Obviously, we’d like a resolution not just for us but for Brock and for his family and for everyone else. He’s a leader. He brought it day one to that room and throughout the summer. He’s got a chance to be a very good player just waiting to find out when.”
How Hoffman’s situation changes practice:
“I think this camp I’ve had seven centers take snaps. In this profession, you’ve always got to prepare for not having this guy or that guy. You don’t want to be caught standing at the altar with no one saying ‘I do’ to you.”
On Christian Darrisaw:
“I’m super excited right now because I think he’s healthy. That was not the case for three quarters of the year last year. Obviously, his technique – and he is a sophomore – there is a lot of room for improvement and he understands that. He’s a guy with a lot of pride. He’s been very consistent in the pass game, and the run game we’re still working on. He did a great job in the offseason bulking up in the weight room and increasing all his numbers in there. Like I said, he’s healthy right now and it’s pretty exciting for him.”
On the potential of Tyrell Smith and T.J. Jackson’s getting into the lineup at various positions:
“Tyrell was worked quite a bit this far at one spot. T.J.’s moved around two or three. The great thing about both of those guys – they’ve been here a while. They understand schemes and they give me depth at a lot of places. Both of those guys are fighting for a spot right now. It’s time, it’s time. Obviously, Tyrell’s a great leader for that group. He’s the only old (guy) in there. T.J. is very athletic and huge and has overcome that a little bit. Tyrell’s mainly a tackle and T.J.’s played all of them except center.”
On whether he’s ever started a true freshman and the potential of Doug Nester:
“Well, unfortunately some of the schools I’ve been at I have had to play a freshman in the first game. You don’t get much sleep. It is an adjustment and Doug’s high school – they’re going to run downhill 68 of 70 plays. With the pass protections and picking up the protections he’s done an unbelievable job. He comes in there and works every day. Again, another guy that fits perfect in this group. He goes out there and gives everything he has. It’s good play dough, if you will, to play with right now.”