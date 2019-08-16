On his thought process on the timing of his announcement about his final season coaching:

“It was a combination of things from me, Whit [Babcock], Coach [Justin] Fuente. I think there was a whole number of people, including Coach [Frank] Beamer and John Ballein. But the timing was key with not wanting to string it along and not make it right for the kids. During the whole year, there would have been questions about my contract and about this and about that. So, we wanted to nip it in the but and move forward. Now the task at hand is this season. But I really appreciate how the kids have handled this whole thing. They have been awesome, with treating it as business as usual.”

On whether he feels a weight lifted off his shoulders by making the announcement:

“Not necessarily because we have a whole season ahead of us and I want this season to be bright, just like every other year. Maybe at the end of the season I will feel different, but right now my motivation is the same as it has been every year. And that’s putting the best product we can put on the field and prepare our kids the best way possible, with preparing them to be the best they can be. And that’s really been our focus.”

On who is working where at linebacker and what the pecking order is shaping up to be:

“I really got a good crew and we have some depth all over the defense, which I’m excited about. Now, as far as numbers and some athletes and that type of thing, there’s still some experience issues with the second and third group. But, at linebacker, obviously Rayshard [Ashby] has had a great camp, spring and summer. He has really solidified that Mike position. Keshon Artis has probably had his most productive scrimmage since he’s been here this past scrimmage. But we are trying to find some more athleticism behind that with manipulating people with moving them around, including Dax [Hollifield] at Mike. I feel confident about him playing there. We also have worked Dylan Rivers there recently. There is a little bit of a log jam at linebacker with those guys and then with Alan Tisdale having a phenomenal camp. Also, Amare Barno is a kid who is a JC kid and wish he was here earlier in January, but he’s been a quick learner. But overall at those spots, it’s been a good situation.”

On how the defense is preparing for stopping the run the first game of the season with preseason All-ACC pick A.J. Dillon from Boston College:

“We’re going to have our hands full that first week. I think BC is going to be really good and it has its quarterback and running back returning and a couple receivers, too. They’ve lost some offensive linemen, but that’s like O-line U in my opinion. I mean, them and probably Pitt are year in and year out are dynamic offensive line wise. We’re going to be tested early as far as our physicality and making our defensive backs tackle.”

On DE TyJuan Garbutt and what he remembers recruiting him and how he’s progressed at Tech:

“TyJuan has big upside and still does. He’s had a great camp. We give the Lunch Pail out to various people over camp to guys who are really playing well and excelling. Day-in and day-out he’s a guy that we could have given it to. He’s really stepped his game up with being a little bit bigger and is playing at a higher level because of the experience he gained last year. He’s kind of where you hoped he would be. I see a guy that has a lot of confidence, knows what he’s doing and plays to the speed he should be playing at. He’s got a great chance to be a really good football player for us.”

On how much he will have to pull back with defensive calls this year, after doing a good amount last year with the inexperience:

“I think we will be able to do a little bit more this year. We’ve thrown a lot at these guys and they worked hard this summer. The newcomers are the ones we are trying to get caught up, with the young defensive tackles and linebackers – that type of thing. The thing last year wasn’t so how much you can throw at the but the adjustments you had to make. Those were things where you couldn’t call time out and walk them through a formation or a motion. So, hopefully drawing it up will be enough to have them adjust this year.”

On if this year’s team will be better at on-field adjustments in-game:

“You guys have heard me say this before, but the best teacher is experience and that’s the one thing that we gained. Now, there are still some backup guys that if they were thrown in the fire, we’d be starting all over again. So, hopefully we can stay healthy and the new guys aren’t in the same spot that the old guys were thrown into last year. Maybe we can bring them along in a less stressful situation.”

On, with the retirement, if he’s had to change who he is this season with being harder or softer on the players:

“No, I told the kids that day that I’m not going to change who I am or my approach. That’s not who I am and it shouldn’t affect how they practice, play or perform. Once it’s over, we can all sit down and celebrate and cry. There were some tears shed at the announcement, but I’ve been fortunate to coach some dynamic players here. They have been a big, big part in the success in this program a lot more than me. It’s been nice to have guys reach out, which has been really cool. It’s flattering and they know me well enough to know and are zeroed in on what’s important. What is important now is what is on the Lunch Pail and what the task is at hand this season, with making this a special season.”