HokieHaven - Hokies practicing with an eye on COVID concerns

As Virginia Tech prepares to open its season against rival Virginia in under two weeks, the Hokies' football program has an eye on the same thing that everyone around the country does: the coronavirus pandemic.

The uncertainty around the team's ability to prepare and compete in the current atmosphere - with protocols that are either changing on a regular basis, opaque to begin with, or kept separate from the coaching and playing personnel - has been difficult to deal with. It's led to plenty of mental strain for football coaches coast-to-coast, and head Hokie Fuente is no exception.