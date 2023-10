BLACKSBURG - The Hokies opened ACC play with a resounding 38-21 win over inner-conference rival, the Pittsburgh Panthers. This was a night to remember from the get-go: Kyron Drones opened the scoring with a 54-yard pass on a rope to Norfolk State transfer Da'Quan Felton, and Felton raced into the endzone to kick off what would be a show-stopping night for the Hokies.