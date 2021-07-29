Hokies picked to finished third in ACC Coastal

The media's preseason picks for the ACC standings are in, and Virginia Tech is tabbed third in its division.

North Carolina leads the way (and got a healthy majority of the first-place votes, shown in parentheses), while Miami was also picked ahead of Virginia Tech. The Hokies received three first-place votes. Duke was the only program that did not get at least one first-place vote. The full Coastal standings are projected like so:

1. North Carolina (109)

2. Miami (28)

3. #Hokies (3)

4. Pitt (1)

5. Virginia (2)

6. GT (4)

7. Duke

VT's chances to win the division should get a huge amount of clarity in the season's opening weekend. The Hokies welcome North Carolina to Lane Stadium Friday evening, and a win against the Tar Heels would immediately vault Virginia Tech up in the eyes of observers. A loss, however, would mean VT's chances to win the Coastal would depend upon at least two losses from UNC in the league.

After the opener, VT has four straight non-conference games (with a bye in the mix) to continue working out the kinks before a seven-game stretch to close the year against ACC opposition, including cross-divisional opponents Syracuse and Boston College.