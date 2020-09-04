HokieHaven - Hokies picked fifth in ACC, Ashby preseason all-league

The official ACC preseason polls are here , and Virginia Tech has been picked No. 5, with linebacker Rayshard Ashby picked to the first-team All-ACC squad.

The preseason conference order is as follows:

1. Clemson (132) – 2008

2. Notre Dame (2) – 1824

3. North Carolina – 1682

4. Louisville – 1434

5. Virginia Tech – 1318

6. Miami – 1280

7. Florida State – 1177

8. Pitt – 1132

9. Virginia – 994

10. Wake Forest – 659

11. NC State – 634

12. Duke – 618

13. Boston College – 532

14. Syracuse – 449

15. Georgia Tech – 339

That may seem conservative from a Hokie perspective, with VT returning the most production of anyone in the conference - by a wide margin - even with the opt-out of cornerback Caleb Farley. Indeed, with Farley participating in 2020, it wouldn't have surprised to see VT second in the league behind Clemson.

Ashby was snubbed from last season's All-ACC first team, earning only second-team honors despite being named the conference linebacker of the week five times - no other linebacker was picked more than twice.