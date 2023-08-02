Hokies picked 11th in preseason ACC poll
Members of the ACC media corps have voted. The results are in. And in the second year under coach Brent Pry, Virginia Tech is No. 11.
The poll conducted at ACC Media Days tabs the Orange and Maroon fourth-bottom in the 14-team league.
The full results:
2023 ACC Preseason Poll
1. Clemson (103), 2370
2. Florida State (67), 2304
3. North Carolina (5), 1981
4. NC State (1), 1662
5. Miami, 1553
T6. Duke, 1511
T6. Pitt, 1511
8. Louisville, 1344
9. Wake Forest, 1181
10. Syracuse, 826
11. Virginia Tech, 678
12. Georgia Tech, 633
13. Boston College, 561
14. Virginia, 365
On the bright side, the schedule includes six of the other seven bottom-half teams in the league (Georgia Tech is the lone exception), and misses Nos. 1, 3, 5, and 6 in the preseason projections. It'd be tough to have a much lighter schedule in the league.
In the second year under Pry, the Hokies have some of the greatest roster turnover in the country. The top two rushers, three of the top seven receivers, and the top two (and four of the top 10) tackles from last year's team have moved along, while VT attempted to mitigate personnel losses with additions from the NCAA Transfer Portal. On the heels of a 3-8 record a year ago, the Hokies will have to take strides in multiple facets of the game while overcoming the roster churn... all while settling in for year two under a new coaching regime.
While Brent Pry and his staff are laying the groundwork for a strong future in Blacksburg, the immediate future carries plenty of question marks, and a finish higher than the projected No. 11 would indicate a project that is ahead of schedule.
----
