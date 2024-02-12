It was another sold out game at Cassell Coliseum for the matchup between the No.16 Virginia Tech Hokies and the Boston College Eagles on Sunday afternoon. It was a memorable afternoon for Virginia Tech Women’s Basketball. Before tipoff, a pregame ceremony was held for Liz Kitley for earning the most double-doubles in ACC history with 73.

After an upset win over the No.3 NC State Wolfpack, the Hokies aimed to keep their six game win streak alive. On the other end of the court stood the Boston College Eagles who had a streak of six on their own. Theirs however, was a six game losing streak as they stood at a 3-9 ACC record. Even with the large range in conference record, the Eagles gave the Hokies a run for their money, playing a tightly-knit game throughout. Virginia Tech ended on top with a 74-63 victory, but even with a double digit win, it wasn’t the ideal victory for Coach Brooks’ squad. Boston College’s defensive swarm made the Hokies play some uncomfortable basketball for nearly all 40 minutes, making Virginia Tech look out of sorts at key moments.





Virginia Tech’s three point shooting was relatively cold throughout this game, ending with a final line of 9-33. Some misses were due to strong contests, but the majority was flat out wide open misses. The big shock of the final three point shooting of 27.5% was who was missing these shots. Three point specialists Matilda Ekh and Cayla King shot a combined 5-25. King finished 2-14, and Ekh 3-11. With this factor struggling for the maroon and orange, the Eagles played it to their advantage and started to leave the three open and focus on the inside, especially All-American Liz Kitley. Double teams and even triple teams were the gameplan on Kitley for the majority of the game. Due to this packing the inside strategy for Boston College, it led to a very physical game.





In the second half, Kitley took a strong elbow to the head, but remained in the game. Postgame, Coach Brooks had some words to say about the overall physicality that was on Kitley all game long. “She does it everyday and that’s why I’m frustrated. It’s not new, she gets beat up every game.” Further in the press conference, Coach Brooks felt that Kitley isn’t really being “guarded” anymore. “They’re not guarding her, they’re beating her up.”





The Eagles caused Virginia Tech to turn the ball over a whopping 17 times, five more than they had against the Wolfpack on Thursday. Kitley only got 14 shot attempts all game, but made them count, making 9 of her 14 shots, ending with a line of 24 points and 15 rebounds. Partner in crime Georgia Amoore nearly matched Kitley’s point total with 26, contributing to the 11 point victory.





With the ACC Tournament just under a month away, the Hokies aim to learn from this game to be fully ready for Greensboro. A matchup against Boston College could be a likely outcome with how the ACC currently stacks up, so the Hokies may not have fully escaped them just yet.





Virginia Tech looks to go for eight in a row at home on Thursday, February 15th at 8:00pm EST against the Duke Blue Devils. You can catch the game on ACC Network.