HokieHaven - Hokies pass-rush a work in progress

Virginia Tech's pass-rush hasn't lived up to historical expectations in the past couple seasons.

While the 2019 group inched into the top-20 nationally - at No. 17 - in sacks per game with 2.92 takedowns of the quarterback in each outing, it was just one step toward getting back to the type of front-four dominance that fans have grown to expect from the Lunch Pail Defense. Adjusted for number of passing attempts faced, Virginia Tech was barely in the top 30. Quality is fine; excellence is the standard.