After Thursday evening's loss to Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech has dropped even further from poll contention. The Hokies are receiving no votes in the AP poll, and just five to the Coaches, coming in an unofficial No. 46 nationally.

That's most painful because results around the country broke in the Hokies' favor all weekend - a win over the Jackets could have seen Virginia Tech climb back into the tail end of the poll.

It wasn't all bad for the ACC, though - in fact, it was one of the league's stronger weeks in poll consideration, with Clemson steady at No. 2, and despite NC State's dropping out of both polls, Syracuse, Virginia, and Boston College all made their first appearances of the season in the poll since the Eagles spent one week there in September.

Four ACC teams in the poll is tied for a season high, with NC State, Miami, and Virginia Tech previously joining the Tigers in the rankings.

It's worth noting that two of the three new entrants into the poll are future opponents for the Hokies, beginning this weekend with a visit from Boston College. BC is No. 24 in the AP poll and No. 25 in the Coaches. VT will close the season against No. 23/22 Virginia Nov. 23. Syracuse (No. 22/24) would only find its way onto the Hokies' schedule if Virginia Tech makes the ACC Championship game and the Orange finish the season on an undefeated tear while Clemson loses out. Otherwise, the Tigers have a near-lock on the Atlantic Division should they knock off Boston College in two weeks.

The only other Virginia Tech opponent to make the national rankings was Notre Dame, which holds steady at No. 3 in both polls.

At this stage, even an undefeated close to the regular season would see Virginia Tech have a tough time making its way into the year-end rankings, but a shot at a ranked foe in the ACC Championship Game would give them one last shot.