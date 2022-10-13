The Hokies once again fell on the road, but their out-of-town rooting interests were mixed. Who should VT partisans pull for?

Virginia Tech 29, Pittsburgh 45



The final score is not necessarily pretty - to say the least - but the game may have been a little closer than it ultimately felt. The Hokies went into the half down one point (thanks to a blocked point-after and some late-half game management issues). They missed a two-pointer to tie it in the fourth, and a field goal that could have kept it to one score late.

It may not feel like it, but this was one of the more complete games VT has played this year, and a step in the right direction, even without a win.

This week: Virginia Tech v. Miami

12:30 Saturday • Lane Stadium • ACC Network Extra/RSN

Miami started the year with a pair of wins against overmatched competition... but then a preseason top-20 ranking quickly evaporated with three straight losses, including a blowout to Middle Tennessee State.

If the Hokies are to right the ship in-league, this is the game to get that done.