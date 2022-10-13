Hokies opponent watch and rooting guide 2022: Week seven
The Hokies once again fell on the road, but their out-of-town rooting interests were mixed. Who should VT partisans pull for?
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already a subscriber? Join the conversation!
The Hokies
Virginia Tech 29, Pittsburgh 45
The final score is not necessarily pretty - to say the least - but the game may have been a little closer than it ultimately felt. The Hokies went into the half down one point (thanks to a blocked point-after and some late-half game management issues). They missed a two-pointer to tie it in the fourth, and a field goal that could have kept it to one score late.
It may not feel like it, but this was one of the more complete games VT has played this year, and a step in the right direction, even without a win.
This week: Virginia Tech v. Miami
12:30 Saturday • Lane Stadium • ACC Network Extra/RSN
Miami started the year with a pair of wins against overmatched competition... but then a preseason top-20 ranking quickly evaporated with three straight losses, including a blowout to Middle Tennessee State.
If the Hokies are to right the ship in-league, this is the game to get that done.
Last week's action
Listed in approximate order from best-to-worst for the Hokies
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news