Virginia 16, Georgia Tech 9

One of precious few positive results last weekend. The Hoos and Jackets both looked awful - and given that GT had been slowly building back after firing Geoff Collins, popping that balloon is good. It won't affect the Coastal race, but was the best result for giving VT confidence for two remaining games this season.

Syracuse 21, Clemson 27

We were basically agnostic to the result entering the game, but the excitement of seeing a Clemson upset was denied to us. Syracuse led 21-7 seconds before halftime, but a late field goal gave the Tigers signs of life before they dominated the fourth quarter.

Duke 45, Miami 21

Given VT's extreme unlikelihood of finishing in the top couple spots in the Coastal, the tiebreaker situation with Miami is no longer relevant. Nonetheless, VT still controls its destiny against Duke. But one of those eight Miami turnovers might have been nice a week earlier.

Louisville 24, Pittsburgh 10

Had the Hokies won in Raleigh this week, last weekend's result would have been very positive in terms of a potential move up the Coastal. Alas, as it stands, we just see that a team was able to blow out Virginia Tech despite being pretty bad at football.

Liberty 41, BYU 14

This one was eye-popping. Of course the Flames have been good all year. But this is bordering on "good enough that the Hokies go in not believing they have a chance" stuff. Liberty went down 14-3 in the first quarter, and was utterly dominant the rest of the way.

Boston College 15, Wake Forest 43

The Hokies would like to see someone, anyone that they've beaten put together a solid game, to show that they've at least accomplished a little bit this year. Not so at this stage.

West Virginia 10, Texas Tech 48

At this point, it's clear that Virginia Tech was blown out at home by one of the worst teams in the Big 12. Any help the 'Neers were doing to pretty up the final record... proven fool's gold by the time TTU took a 31-3 lead midway through the third quarter.

Old Dominion 23, Georgia Southern 28

The Monarchs continue to show that they're a below-average Sun Belt team. What they says about a Hokies team that lost to them... is sort of grim. A frantic comeback was denied when ODU got a late stop but couldn't do anything with the ball.