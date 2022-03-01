Hokies opener against Old Dominion set for Friday, Sept. 2

Virginia Tech will hit the 757 for some Friday Night Lights. That's not high school ball, but a trip to play Old Dominion.

BLACKSBURG – Beginning its season against Old Dominion, Virginia Tech football will play the Monarchs on Friday, Sept. 2 at S.B. Ballard Stadium. The time of the contest and the network will be announced at a later date. The Hokies will begin their season on the road for the first time since 2019 when they travel to Norfolk, Virginia to take on head coach Ricky Rahne and ODU. Pry and Rahne are well acquainted after having coached together at Penn State under James Franklin.

The time of the contest has not been set, so if it's a day game, the coaching staff may very well be able to hit the region on the recruiting trail to take in some high school ball that evening.

Starting the year on the road against a Sun Belt team is VT's first time opening the season outside of Blacksburg... since the last trip to Norfolk. The Orange and Maroon have focused on playing teams from within the state, including away trips to ODU and Liberty.

As the Brent Pry era begins with an emphasis on in-state recruiting, taking the show on the road within the Commonwealth should help get the brand in front of more potential future Hokies.