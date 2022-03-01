Hokies opener against Old Dominion set for Friday, Sept. 2
Virginia Tech will hit the 757 for some Friday Night Lights. That's not high school ball, but a trip to play Old Dominion.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
The time of the contest has not been set, so if it's a day game, the coaching staff may very well be able to hit the region on the recruiting trail to take in some high school ball that evening.
Starting the year on the road against a Sun Belt team is VT's first time opening the season outside of Blacksburg... since the last trip to Norfolk. The Orange and Maroon have focused on playing teams from within the state, including away trips to ODU and Liberty.
As the Brent Pry era begins with an emphasis on in-state recruiting, taking the show on the road within the Commonwealth should help get the brand in front of more potential future Hokies.
Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!