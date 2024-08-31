The graduate transfer from New Mexico State and the Conference USA Offensive Player of the Year needed four plays to put the Commodores ahead in overtime. He finished rushing for 104 yards and threw for 190 yards.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Diego Pavia scored on a 4-yard touchdown run in overtime as Vanderbilt upset Virginia Tech 34-27 on Saturday in the season opener for both teams with the Commodores rallying after blowing a 17-point lead.

Virginia Tech tried switching up quarterbacks in its try in overtime.

Collin Schlee came in on a sweltering day when Kyron Drones threw for 322 yards and two touchdowns. Drones came in for a run and picked up 2 yards. Then Schlee was sacked on third down. His throw to Da’Quan Felton went out of the back of the end zone, starting a big celebration by Vanderbilt.

Pavia nearly won the game in regulation. After Virginia Tech took its only lead at 27-20 with 4:12 left, he capped a 70-yard drive with an 8-yard TD pass to Sedrick Alexander with 1:51 left. He set up Brock Taylor for the potential game-winning 43-yard field goal that missed wide right, sending the game into overtime.

He helped Vanderbilt stun the Hokies, who not only came in favored by 13 1/2 points looking to build on the momentum from winning the Military Bowl last December to go 7-6.

Virginia Tech outgained Vanderbilt 397-371, but Vanderbilt played keepaway holding the ball for more than 34 minutes.

Coach Clark Lea not only lured Pavia from New Mexico State. He also hired Jerry Kill as his chief consultant and senior offensive coach along with bringing offensive coordinator Tim Beck to Music City.

Vanderbilt sold out this game with its south end zone closed to fans while under construction, though enough Hokies’ faithful filled the stands to make it feel like a Virginia Tech home game.

The takeaway

Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry was co-defensive coordinator at Vanderbilt during the Commodores’ best three-year period in decades as they made three straight bowls and won nine games in back-to-back seasons between 2011 and 2013. The Hokies had all 11 starters back on offense and 19 of 22 overall.

Lea made so many changes on his coaching staff with essentially importing the key pieces of a New Mexico State squad that won 10 games last season. Lea also took over coordinating the defense, which came up with four sacks and an early interception to set up the Dores’ first TD.

Costly penalty

Vanderbilt might not have had a chance at overtime if not for a costly penalty in the third quarter. The Hokies forced Vandy into a delay of game penalty with Taylor missing a 54-yard field goal only to then draw a penalty with a pair of Hokies wearing the same No. 0 on Vanderbilt’s punt.

That allowed Taylor another shot with the ball moved a little closer, and he made the 53-yarder for a 20-10 lead.

Up next

Virginia Tech hosts Marshall on Saturday.

Vanderbilt hosts Alcorn State on Saturday.