BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Ty Outlaw hit three 3-pointers in a 22-9 second-half run and No. 10 Virginia Tech beat Notre Dame 81-66 on Tuesday.

Kerry Blackshear Jr. led the way with 21 points, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Ahmed Hill scored 17 apiece and Outlaw finished with 14 for the Hokies (12-1, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference). Virginia Tech led just 49-44 before Alexander-Walker sparked the run with a pair of driving baskets.

T.J. Gibbs scored 19 points, 13 in the second half, as Notre Dame (10-4, 0-1) had its four-game winning streak snapped. D.J. Harvey added 16 and Nate Laszewski had 14.

Outlaw's first 3-pointer gave Virginia Tech a 60-47 lead, and his third made it 71-53. The Fighting Irish closed to within 71-60 with just under four minutes to play, but after a timeout by the Hokies, Outlaw hit again from behind the arc to settle them down.

Virginia Tech seemed in control for much of the first half, but after a 15-2 run gave the Hokies a 28-15 lead, Notre Dame scored 13 of the last 15 points to be within 30-28 at the break. Virginia had a 9-2 edge in turnovers forced in the half, and a 12-3 advantage in points off them.

BIG PICTURE

Notre Dame: The Irish hurt themselves badly with nine turnovers in the first half, all coming before Virginia Tech had its first with 3:24 left in the half. The Fighting Irish finished with just 11 turnovers to seven for the Hokies, but they were fighting uphill virtually the whole game.

Virginia Tech: The Hokies continuing ability to shoot from downtown — they were 11 for 18 from 3-point territory — makes them a danger every time they take the floor, but it is their continuing attention to improved defense that stands out most this year.

UP NEXT

Notre Dame: The Fighting Irish head home to face Syracuse on Saturday.

Virginia Tech: The Hokies remain at home to face Boston College on Saturday.