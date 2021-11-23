Hokies on the fringes of college hoops polls

Virginia Tech comes in just a couple spots outside of the rankings in both major rankings, led by preseason All-ACC selection Keve Aluma... but surprisingly, also fellow transfers Storm Murphy and Justyn Mutts.

They haven't quite cracked in yet. But Mike Young's Hokies are close to making the major top-25 polls.

VT is second in "others receiving votes" according to the Associated Press, while the coaches have the Orange and Maroon third in that category - unofficially Nos. 27 and 28, respectively.

Duke (No. 5/6) is the only ACC team to make either major poll, though North Carolina - which dropped out after a loss last week - Florida State, and Notre Dame join the Hokies on the fringes of joining in. VT's next opponent, Memphis, comes in No. 9/10, while consensus No. 16 St. Bonaventure beckons in mid-December.

Should the Hokies knock of Memphis, they'll certainly move into next week's top-25, though even a loss could give them an opportunity, so long as they win the consolation game against either Xavier or Iowa State.