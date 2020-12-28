 HokieHaven - Hokies OL situation in flux headed into 2021
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-28 10:03:29 -0600') }} football Edit

Hokies OL situation in flux headed into 2021

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Two of Virginia Tech's starting linemen have found new homes after electing to transfer. An incoming transfer should add depth and potentially a new starting piece. And an All-America selection is officially NFL-bound. What does that mean for the VT OL situation in 2021 and beyond?

For starters, depth is extremely thin.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}