HokieHaven - Hokies OL situation in flux headed into 2021

Hokies OL situation in flux headed into 2021
Two of Virginia Tech's starting linemen have found new homes after electing to transfer. An incoming transfer should add depth and potentially a new starting piece. And an All-America selection is officially NFL-bound. What does that mean for the VT OL situation in 2021 and beyond?
For starters, depth is extremely thin.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news