 HokieHaven - Hokies' OL coming together
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-17 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Hokies' OL coming together

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Offensive line play has been one of the weak points of Virginia Tech's recent seasons. That's not necessarily the fault of the individuals, but the combination of talent and experience has never quite come together just right.

In the fourth year under head coach Justin Fuente - and offensive line coach Vance Vice - the team was forced into playing a very young group. However, it was almost certainly the most talented this staff has been able to trot out, and now, there's plenty of experience coming together, as well.

Christian Darrisaw (right) should be a key for this line.
Christian Darrisaw (right) should be a key for this line. (USA Today Sports Images)

Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}