HokieHaven - Hokies' OL coming together

Offensive line play has been one of the weak points of Virginia Tech's recent seasons. That's not necessarily the fault of the individuals, but the combination of talent and experience has never quite come together just right.

In the fourth year under head coach Justin Fuente - and offensive line coach Vance Vice - the team was forced into playing a very young group. However, it was almost certainly the most talented this staff has been able to trot out, and now, there's plenty of experience coming together, as well.