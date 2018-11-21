Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com

From University release: BLACKSBURG – Virginia Tech head men's basketball coach Buzz Williams has announced the signings of Andre Gordon, Yavuz Gultekin, Anthony Harris and Emanuel Miller to National Letters of Intent on Wednesday. The quartet will enroll at Tech for the 2019-20 academic year. "Virginia Tech basketball got better with the signing of these four outstanding young men," Williams said. "These players fit perfectly into the culture of our program, both on and off the court. Not only do they address our needs, they will contribute in multiple ways and help continue the process of building our identity." The class is ranked No. 18 in the country according to Rivals and No. 20 according to 247 Sports. All four players verbally committed to the Hokies in October.

High School: Averaged 23.8 points, 5.5 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game last season at Sidney High School … Has racked up over 1,400 points and is the school's all-time leader in assists (418) and steals (168) … OHSAA honorable mention all-state … All-Southwest District and All-Area … GWOC American Conference North Divisional Player of the year … Led the Yellow Jackets to a GWOC American North title … Also a two-sport athlete, playing the quarterback position in football … Accounted for over 2,000 yards and 30 touchdowns on the gridiron … Chose the Hokies over Boston College, DePaul and Xavier … Three-star, No. 152 overall prospect, No. 26 combo guard and was No. 1 player in West Virginia, according to 247 Sports … Three-star on Rivals and ESPN.

"Andre Gordon gives us great versatility in the backcourt," Williams said. "He is an outstanding two-sport athlete who will allow us to use him multiple situations because of his athleticism. He can handle the ball and is a proven scorer in high school. We think Andre has been extremely underrated throughout the process. His story is one that is heart-warming, to say the least. He has a tremendous up-side and fits our goal of finding 'OKG' players."

High School: A native of Turkey, moved to the United States in 2016 … High school coach, Dan Prete, coached fellow Hokie Justin Robinson at Saint James … Chose the Hokies over Georgetown, Nebraska, Northwestern and TCU … Three-star, No. 165 overall prospect, No. 30 power forward and No. 3 player in Maryland, according to 247 Sports … Three-star on Rivals and ESPN.

"Yavuz Gultekin is a classic example of the type of forward that performs well in our system," Williams said. "Smart, strong and versatile, Yavuz fits the bill. He plays hard all the time and has a wide array of offensive skills. His international experience will be a plus. He should be able to play, and guard, a number of positions for us."

High School: Averaged 14 points and five assists last season at Paul VI Catholic High School … Led the Panthers to a Virginia Independent Schools Division I state title this past March … Guided his AAU team, Team Takeover, to a 23-1 overall record and a Peach Jam title … Was the first of the four recruits to verbally commit in October … Chose the Hokies over UConn, Duke, Miami and Wake Forest … Four-star, No. 64 overall prospect, No. 8 combo guard and No. 3 player in Virginia, according to 247 Sports … Four-star on Rivals and ESPN.

"Anthony Harris has the all-around game we look to identify," Williams said. "He is a hard-worker and has a high basketball IQ; mostly because of how he was raised and coached from an early age. He excels in all areas of the game and will fit in well in our backcourt. He is an outstanding perimeter defender and has the ability to make plays on and off the ball."