After the player announced it last week, Kansas grad transfer Evan Fairs is now official: he'll be a member of the Hokies.

Kansas graduate transfer WR Evan Fairs set to join Virginia Tech

Texas native becomes the newest addition to Tech’s roster

BLACKSBURG – Head coach Justin Fuente announced the signing of graduate student WR Evan Fairs on Wednesday, adding another talented performer to Tech’s receiving corps. In 25 career collegiate games at Kansas, he produced 28 receptions for 392 yards with one TD.

Fairs (6-3, 205), a native of Fulshear, Texas, had a breakout season in 2017 when he caught 24 passes for 335 yards, including a 33-yard TD catch at Oklahoma State. He also registered a career-high seven catches for 101 yards at Texas earlier that season. In 2018, he played in four games before being sidelined with a knee injury and being redshirted. Fairs played in two games under first year head coach Les Miles in 2019, posting one catch for 21 yards.

Fairs joins former Kansas teammate RB Khalil Herbert in Blacksburg. Herbert transferred to Tech earlier this year. He played for head coach Shaun McDowell at Foster High School, where he helped lead the Falcons to back-to-back Bi-District titles. He hauled in 55 receptions for 876 yards and 14 touchdowns as a senior and collected 33 catches for 705 yards and 10 scores as a junior in 2014. He also lettered in basketball.