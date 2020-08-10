HokieHaven - Hokies officially announce Change Hodge addition

From University release:

BLACKSBURG – Head coach Justin Fuente confirmed the addition of WR Changa Hodge (6-1, 200) to Tech’s roster on Monday. Hodge led Villanova in receiving a year ago and was one of the most dynamic receivers at the FCS level in 2019, posting 65 catches and going over the 1,000-yard mark for the first time in his career with 1,118 yards and 13 TDs. Those 13 TDs tied for sixth among FCS players while his 1,118 yards tied for 14th.

The East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, native played in 31 contests for the Wildcats in four seasons that included an injury-shortened 2017 campaign. He totaled 99 catches for 1,685 yards (17.0 avg.) with 15 TDs. Hodge registered five 100-yard receiving games at Villanova, including an eight-catch, 236-yard outburst with four TDs vs. Delaware (11/23/19).