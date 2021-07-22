Hokies officially announce addition of Bob Schick

More than a month after he committed to Virginia Tech, junior college offensive lineman Bob Schick has been officially announced as a Hokie.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

BLACKSBURG – Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente announced Thursday that OL Bob Schick has joined the Hokies as a transfer from Snow College.

Schick (6-5, 295), is a versatile lineman with experience playing both left and right tackle experience. He comes to Blacksburg after a one-year stint at Snow College in Ephraim, Utah, where he helped the Badgers to a No. 2 national ranking. After compiling a perfect 8-0 regular season record during a spring 2021 season, Snow earned a berth in the 2021 NJCAA National Championship Game, losing a 29-27 decision to Hutchinson Junior College. Schick anchored a blocking unit that helped Snow average 37.2 points and 452.4 yards of total offense per game.x

Schick was a three-year letterwinner for head coach Steve Coburn at Wasatch High School in Heber, Utah. He graduated in 2018 and then took a two-year LDS mission trip to Baranquilla, Colombia. The Midway, Utah native will be a sophomore for the Hokies in 2021. He is the second transfer offensive lineman to join Tech in 2021. Johnny Jordan enrolled at Virginia Tech earlier this year after earning All-Big Ten honorable mention honors at Maryland in 2020.