Hokies officially announce addition of Bob Schick
More than a month after he committed to Virginia Tech, junior college offensive lineman Bob Schick has been officially announced as a Hokie.
From University release:
BLACKSBURG – Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente announced Thursday that OL Bob Schick has joined the Hokies as a transfer from Snow College.
Schick (6-5, 295), is a versatile lineman with experience playing both left and right tackle experience. He comes to Blacksburg after a one-year stint at Snow College in Ephraim, Utah, where he helped the Badgers to a No. 2 national ranking. After compiling a perfect 8-0 regular season record during a spring 2021 season, Snow earned a berth in the 2021 NJCAA National Championship Game, losing a 29-27 decision to Hutchinson Junior College. Schick anchored a blocking unit that helped Snow average 37.2 points and 452.4 yards of total offense per game.x
Schick was a three-year letterwinner for head coach Steve Coburn at Wasatch High School in Heber, Utah. He graduated in 2018 and then took a two-year LDS mission trip to Baranquilla, Colombia. The Midway, Utah native will be a sophomore for the Hokies in 2021. He is the second transfer offensive lineman to join Tech in 2021. Johnny Jordan enrolled at Virginia Tech earlier this year after earning All-Big Ten honorable mention honors at Maryland in 2020.
That he comes in as a sophomore, while expected, is the primary newsworthy piece here, since last year's eligibility freeze could have meant a few different distinctions in terms of his overall eligibility and class year.
While the Hokies' starting lineup seems mostly set, he should have a chance to compete for a tackle gig, and particularly to set himself up for a major role in subsequent seasons. Arriving as a 21-year old sophomore after a Mormon mission and a stint in junior college should mean he's more physically mature than the average player his age, as well.
