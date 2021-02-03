HokieHaven - Hokies officiall announce four football transfers

BLACKSBURG – Virginia Tech added 25 players during the early signing period in December, but head coach Justin Fuente wasn’t done adding talent to the roster. Since that time the Hokies have added four transfers to the squad for the 2021 campaign.

QB Connor Blumrick (Texas A&M), S Tae Daley (Vanderbilt) and DT Jordan Williams (Clemson) are all on campus participating in Tech’s off-season strength and conditioning program. OL Johnny Jordan (Maryland) is anticipated to arrive in Blacksburg following the spring semester.

Blumrick (6-1, 215) comes to Tech after playing in 18 games the past three seasons at Texas A&M. He ran the ball 10 times for 48 yards, while completing one pass for eight yards. He also saw duty on special teams and recovered a muffed punt in last season’s 20-7 win vs. LSU (11/28/20). The Pearland, Texas native redshirted for the Aggies in 2017. He missed the majority of his senior season at Pearland High School due to injury after earning first-team all-district honors for the Oilers as a junior in 2015 when he threw for nearly 1,500 yards. Blumrick was rated as a three-star prospect by both ESPN and Rivals.

Daley (6-1, 215) joins the Hokies after spending three years at Vanderbilt (2017-19). In 35 games with the Commodores, he accumulated 108 tackles (74 solo) to go along with three interceptions, 5.5 TFL, three passes defensed, a forced fumble and 1.5 sacks. The Warner Robins, Georgia product started nine games at safety in 2019, collecting 57 tackles (35 solo) with three INTs and a forced fumble. He registered a pair of picks at Florida (11/9/19) and racked up a career-high 16 tackles at South Carolina (11/2/19). He also produced seven tackles and forced a fumble vs. Georgia (8/31/19).

Daley played in 13 games (eight starts) in 2018, finishing the year with 45 tackles (35 solo), 5.5 TFL and three passes defensed after seeing duty in 11 games as a true freshman in 2017. Rated a three-star prospect by ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports, he prepped at Northside High School where he lettered in both football and soccer. He led the football squad to the 5A state title as a sophomore and was an all-state performer in soccer.

Jordan (6-1, 305) was an All-Big Ten honorable mention selection as a senior at Maryland in 2020 after starting four games at center. He was part of a Terps’ offense that ranked second in the Big Ten averaging 264.0 passing ypg. He opened six games at center in 2019 and was a member of a Maryland offense that scored 142 points in its first two games, the third-best total ever amassed by an FBS team over a two-game span. He played in 11 games in 2018 with six starts at center after seeing duty in six contests as a true freshman in 2017.

The Leesburg, Virginia native was a three-time Academic All-Big Ten selection at Maryland. He prepped at Gonzaga High School where he won two national championships as a member of the rugby squad in addition to winning first-team all-conference honors in football as a junior and senior. Jordan earned first-team accolades on the USA Today All-USA Washington, DC Team.

Williams (6-4, 310) joins Tech after racking up 55 total tackles, 9.5 TFL, 4.0 sacks, two pass breakups and a forced fumble over the past three seasons at Clemson. The Virginia Beach, Virginia native played in 38 games (three starts) for the Tigers, participating in 673 total snaps. He played in 11 games (three starts) in 2020, including appearances in the ACC Championship Game vs. Notre Dame (12/19/20) and the Sugar Bowl vs. Ohio State (1/1/21).

He prepped at Cox High School and played in the U.S. Army All-American Game following graduation. A first-team all-state selection as a senior in 2016 when he posted 50 tackles, 17.0 TFL, three passes defensed, two forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. Williams earned his degree in communication from Clemson in 2020.