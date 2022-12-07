Hokies offer Wyoming transfer DE Oluwaseyi Omotosho
After three years at Wyoming, defensive end Oluwaseyi Omotosho will look to play his remaining ball elsewhere.
The Hokies have made that a possibility for the 6-2, 246-pounder.
Originally a two-star prospect out of Houston (Texas) Bush in the 2020 class, Omotosho didn't play as the Cowboys only had six games during the Covid season. He played in three contests (with a single tackle to show for it) before redshirting last year, then was a participant in 11 of the team's 12 regular-season games this year, contributing 47 total tackles, 7.5 for loss including 6.5 sacks.
Oregon State and West Virginia are the other Power-5 programs to hop into the mix since Omotosho entered the Portal. Mid-major options - including hometown University of Houston - are also in the mix. He has not made plans to visit any of them at this stage.
With three years of eligibility remaining to play three, Omotosho could provide some pass-rush punch to a Hokie program that could definitely use it with starting defensive ends exhausting their eligibility - for a unit that wasn't particularly productive at getting after the passer in the first place.
