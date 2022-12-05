Virginia Tech continues to be very busy in the NCAA Transfer Portal, and an offer for outgoing Wake Forest corner Gavin Holmes is now on the table.

Holmes played in three games before redshirting as a true freshman in 2020 (seeing the field against the Hokies, even), and has been involved ini nearly every game for the Deacons over the past two years. He's accounted for 45 total tackles (three for loss) and two interceptions during his time in Winston-Salem.

A three-star out of New Orleans (La.) Archbishop Rummel, he decommitted from Colorado and picked the Deacons over primarily mid-major competition. That will not be the shape of his process this time around, though: since entering the Transfer Portal, Holmes has picked up offers from Baylor, Ole Miss, Texas, Washington, and several others.