The Hokies' quest to add to the talent pool in advance of the 2023 season will include use of the Transfer Portal. Texas A&M-Commerce wide receiver Andrew Armstrong is the latest player to pick up an opportunity for an up-transfer from the Hokies.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler !

Originally a member of the Class of 2019, Armstrong redshirted as a true freshman, then his team didn't compete during the thick of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. In the past two years, he has caught 77 passes for 1317 yards and 16 touchdowns, with the bulk of that production coming this season.

A 6-6, 189-pounder, he is a graduate of Texas private-school powerhouse Dallas Bishop Dunne. His size will call to mind former Hokie receiver (converted QB/TE, no less) Bucky Hodges.

Louisville, Miami, Missouri, NC State, Utah, and Washington State are among the other programs that have offered an opportunity to transfer to their programs. Since he just entered the transfer portal this week, he has yet to announce plans to further narrow a list and name a transfer destination.