Virginia Tech's coaching staff is mining the Division II ranks for Portal talent. Shorter University lineman Alan Herron has an offer to step up to the Power-5 ranks.

Herron, a native of Jamaica who played his college ball at Atlanta (Ga.) Banneker, also has several FCS, Group of Five, and even a few other Power-5 - Houston, Kansas, Louisville, Maryland, and Texas Tech - programs offering him the opportunity to up-transfer and play his college ball at the next level.

At 6-6, 310 pounds, he redshirted as a freshman at Shorter in 2022, and played in all 11 games for the Hawks this Fall. The program, located in Rome, Ga., finished with a 3-8 record this Fall.

Herron has not made plans to see any of his suitors yet, but is expecting to take some trips in December, in hopes of enrolling at the program he chooses to continue his college career as soon as possible.